Banbury residents invited to review local council's services in new survey
The Residents’ Satisfaction Survey will be open until December 13 and allows Banbury locals to have their say on local services.
Cherwell District Council is hoping to receive feedback on how to improve services, including waste collection and recycling, street cleaning, housing, planning, and leisure facilities.
Cllr Chris Brant, portfolio holder for corporate services, said: “The insights of residents are crucial for shaping our future priorities and services.
“This survey gives everyone a direct opportunity to tell us what’s working well, where we should improve and how we can ensure our services provide value for money.
“We want to hear from everyone, and I encourage you to take a few minutes to share your thoughts. Together, we can create communities that better meet the needs of everyone who calls Cherwell home.”
To access the Residents’ Satisfaction Survey, visit https://cherwell.citizenspace.com/