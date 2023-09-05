Banbury residents invited to have their say on future developments in the area

Cherwell District Council is inviting Banbury residents to have their say on a draft vision for the future of development in the area.

At the council’s executive meeting yesterday (Monday September 4), councillors approved a six-week consultation on a draft of the Local Plan Review 2040.

The draft local plan will set the blueprint for where new homes, infrastructure, and employment land will be developed in the district in the years up to 2040.

Cllr Dan Sames, portfolio holder for planning and development, said: "The local plan will help shape the future of Cherwell for residents. The policies in the plan will set the framework for new development.

"We want to ensure a sustainable future for the district with any new development in the right place and meeting higher environmental standards. An additional amount of housing is required to meet the anticipated needs of residents, but compared to the 2015 plan, the amount is more modest while at the same time providing affordable housing for those who cannot access the housing market."

During the course of the consultation, which will begin this month (September), residents will be able to attend exhibitions to see details of what draft policies are proposed in the district and discuss planning issues with officers.

Cllr Dan Sames added: "Now is the time for people to let us know if the plan meets the district’s needs and to share their views on how we could improve it or make necessary changes. We welcome comments from parishes and individuals, so do make the most of the opportunity."