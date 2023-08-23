Banbury residents invited to celebrate work of emergency services at September fun day

Banbury residents have been invited to celebrate the work of the local emergency services at a fun day on Saturday September 2.

The event at Spiceball Park will feature appearances from members of Thames Valley Police, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue, Highways England, and St John Ambulance.

Alongside meeting the heroes from the emergency services, there will be a mini fairground, an ice cream van, and free face painting to ensure visitors have a fun day.

Police Constable James Hopkin of Thames Valley Police said: "This will be an amazing day for the family and will give the public an opportunity to see the emergency services up close.

Representatives from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will be present at Emergency Services Day in September.

"Come ask questions, find out what a typical day looks like, and speak to personal from the local area. If you are interested in a career in the emergency services, this will be a perfect chance to find out more."

Banbury Mayor Cllr Fiaz Ahmed said: "It is a great pleasure to be supporting Emergency Services Day in Banbury. Our emergency services do remarkable work in our town and are always there in our gravest hours.

"Emergency Services Day really gives the public the opportunity to engage and understand the work of our blue light services."

Emergency Services Day (also known as 999 Day) is a national celebration founded in 2016 by serving police officer Tom Scholes-Fogg. The day, which is typically celebrated on September 9, was designated an official day in 2017 by Theresa May.