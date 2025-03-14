Banbury residents encouraged to get their hands dirty to keep the town clean

Banbury residents have been encouraged to do a spot of litter picking over the next two months as part of the Great British Spring Clean event.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Spring Clean is a national litter-picking event that runs from Friday, March 14 until Tuesday, April 22.

Individuals, community groups and organisations have been encouraged to do their part in keeping the local area clean by grabbing a bag and picking litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ian Middleton, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “I am proud to call our beautiful district of Cherwell home. One way I show my love for this special place is by making sure I am disposing of any litter responsibly.

Cllr Ian Middleton (second from left) alongside some of the volunteer litter pickers doing their bit for Great British Spring Clean.

“Littering may seem like a small, meaningless action, but small actions add up to big consequences. Littering harms our environment, health, and quality of life and causes a blight on our beautiful part of the world.

“I am calling on everyone to choose to be part of the solution, not the problem. You can do this by joining us in the Great British Spring Clean. It is a brilliant initiative and free to take part whether you volunteer your time with a local group to go litter picking or commit to putting your rubbish in the bin or taking it home, every bit helps to make the district cleaner.”

To find out more about the Great British Spring Clean initiative, be sent a free litter-picking bag, or sign up for one of the group community litter picks, visit:https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/