Banbury reps will take Horton staff views to health forum

The Horton’s operations manager, Yolanda Jacob, has joined north Oxfordshire’s health services stakeholders’ committee as a staff rep for the hospital.

Mrs Jacob was welcomed to the Community Partnership Network by chairman Cllr Andrew McHugh in March and attends her second meeting on Tuesday.

She joins A&E Matron Michelle Brock as the Horton’s representatives for staff views on current issues and developments.

“I have worked at the Horton General Hospital for over 20 years and with my vast corporate knowledge, my passion for the Horton and for my job, I will represent staff by ensuring their voice is heard as well as feed back to them any relevant information discussed within this group,” she said.

“I believe in the importance of a good relationship with the public in order to shape the future of the trust’s operational issues in an open and transparent way.”

Keith Strangwood, chairman of Keep the Horton General Group said it was important staff views were heard. He said: “There is a lot of change happening and it’s vital staff can speak out openly about what this means behind the scenes. We’re delighted Yolanda and Michelle are there to relay staff views.

“As always, staff are welcome to approach KTHG in confidence via keepthehortongeneral@hotmail.co.uk or me on 07740 599736.”

Ms Brock said: “have been a staff representative since the CPN started.

“I am honoured to represent the Horton staff and also as an Oxford University Hospitals Foundation Trust (OUH) emergency senior nurse. Collaboration between OUH council bodies, the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, community care, Clinical Commissioning Group and public bodies has been key toward developing a shared vision of care in the north of the county, ensuring we continue to deliver safe, effective pathways of care in a continually evolving environment.”