Banbury remembers its fallen heroes

Banbury has a proud tradition of honouring those who served in conflict

Banbury has a proud reputation for its tributes to the fallen and Remembrance Sundays are organised in traditional style by Banbury Town Council and the Royal British Legion (Banbury).

Leader of the council and president of the Royal British Legion’s Banbury branch Kieron Mallon said: “Many families in the town have relatives who served their country in wars recent and past – and this is a time when people can come together to remember those who did not come home.”

This year, the procession of more than 350 men, women and children will leave Broad Street at 10.15am and march up High Street through Horsefair to St Mary’s Church where the service will start at 10.45.

Hundreds of residents will turn out to pay tribute to the servicemen and women who died in two world wars and later conflicts.

After the service, more crowds will be at the war memorial in People’s Park for a wreath-laying ceremony. More than 50 wreaths will be placed around the cenotaph.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial will begin at midday.

Chairman of the legion’s Banbury branch, Chris Smithson added: “Remembrance Sundays are moving tributes to the fallen.