Hundreds of onlookers commemorated the Battle of Britain on Sunday when a WW2 Hurricane fighter plane flew above the town.

Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: “The Battle of Britain was a crucial part of WW2. It is important that we pay tribute to the brave men and women who defended this country in the most courageous way. They must never be forgotten.”

