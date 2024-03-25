Banbury ready? - Lock29 to show Gladiators Grand Final on big screen this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark the event, facepainters will also be in Lock29 from 3.00 until 5.00pm giving visitors Gladiators-themed looks before the show starts at 5.50pm.

A sign decorating workshop will also be running before the show gets underway, so supporters can be fully prepared to cheer on their favourite contestant and gladiator.

Lock29 general manager Stuart McGregor said: “I have a young family, and we absolutely love watching Gladiators together every Saturday.

Banbury's Lock29 will be showing the Gladiators Grand Final on the big screen this Saturday.

"It has become a big event in our house, and we all have our favourites. My boys are really excited to come and watch the final on the big screen here at Lock29. I think it will be a great event for all.”