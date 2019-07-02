Banbury readers views sort for prize draw

Days out at some of the county’s top tourist attractions are up for grabs in a special summer prize draw for the counties readers.

Staff across Oxfordshire County Council’s network of 43 libraries, including Banbury, want to hear about residents favourite reads as part of ‘Oxfordshire Reads’, a celebration of books and reading.

The reading prize draw is aheld across Oxfordshire libraries

All readers have to do is return a postcard detailing their best summer tales which will be entered into the draw.

Prizes include tickets to the Cotswold Wildlife Park, Bletchley Park, the Roald Dahl Museum, Bill Spectre's Ghost Trail, the cinema at Chipping Norton, North Wall Arts Centre and Oxford Ice Rink, as well as a tour and goody bag from the Bodleian Library.

Marian Morgan-Bindon, head of the county’s library service, said: “I’m looking forward to reading lots of authors and escaping to where the power of reading and imagination will take me. Why not join me and take the time to get involved in Oxfordshire Reads this summer?”

This year’s theme has been inspired by the 50-year anniversary of the moon landings; ‘Superstars’ encourages readers to delve into extraordinary lives, while ‘Other Worlds’ inspires them to explore distant lands.

If you’re still stuck for inspiration when it comes to finding that summer page turner, look out for displays in libraries and eBook and eAudio collections online.

Cllr Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, Cabinet member for Cultural Services, added: “There’s a wonderful selection of books across our network of libraries and Oxfordshire Reads will encourage people to try something a little bit different. I’ll be really interested to discover what people think about the books during the summer.”

‘Oxfordshire Reads’ launches on Saturday, July 6, and runs until September.

For more details and terms and conditions visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/reads

