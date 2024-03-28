Banbury rail passengers will face disruption during April strikes

Banbury rail passengers have been warned to only travel if essential on scheduled rail worker strike days next month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:07 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 11:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Striking by rail unions ASLEF and RMT will cause severe disruption to Chiltern Railways and CrossCountry services on several days in April.

Due to an overtime ban, ASLEF will strike on Thursday April 4 and Friday 5, resulting in reduced service across most of the network and no services north of Birmingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday April 5 there will be no services between London Euston and Birmingham New Street and a reduced Chiltern service between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street will be exceptionally busy.

Most Popular
Train passengers have been warned to only travel if essential on a few days next month due to scheduled strike action by rail workers.Train passengers have been warned to only travel if essential on a few days next month due to scheduled strike action by rail workers.
Train passengers have been warned to only travel if essential on a few days next month due to scheduled strike action by rail workers.

No Chiltern services will run at all on Saturday April 6 a reduced service will be in place on Monday April 8 and Tuesday April 9 due to further industrial strike action.

On Saturday April 13, CrossCountry workers will be striking against the de-recognition of supervisory and clerical grades, which will lead to a disruption of services.

Related topics:BanburyAslefChiltern RailwaysRMTBirminghamBirmingham New StreetLondon EustonLondon Marylebone