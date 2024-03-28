Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striking by rail unions ASLEF and RMT will cause severe disruption to Chiltern Railways and CrossCountry services on several days in April.

Due to an overtime ban, ASLEF will strike on Thursday April 4 and Friday 5, resulting in reduced service across most of the network and no services north of Birmingham.

On Friday April 5 there will be no services between London Euston and Birmingham New Street and a reduced Chiltern service between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street will be exceptionally busy.

No Chiltern services will run at all on Saturday April 6 a reduced service will be in place on Monday April 8 and Tuesday April 9 due to further industrial strike action.