Banbury RAFA club rename club lounge after well respected veteran

The Banbury Royal Air Force Association club will rename its lounge area in honour of a former member and well-respected veteran who passed away last month.

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
The Banbury RAFA club has renamed their lounge area after the well-respected Ken Handley, who passed away last month.
The club at Newland House will unveil the refurbished ground-floor social area, which they are renaming the Ken Handley Lounge, at an official reopening tomorrow evening (March 18).

Many members are expected to attend the event, which will be marked by Ken’s son Brian cutting the ribbon to the lounge on behalf of Ken’s family.

Ken Handley was one of the last survivors of D-Day and was awarded the Liberators Medal in September 2021 for his role in the liberation of the Dutch people in the final year of World War Two.

Representatives from the Dutch military travelled to Cropredy from London to make the presentation, where Captain RNLN Gerrit Nijenhuis spoke eloquently of the role played by Mr. Handley and the gratitude of his people before presenting him with his medal and a certificate.

