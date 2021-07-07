Banbury racehorse training team members show support for England ahead of the EURO 2020 semi-final with picturesque flag display

Team members of two local racehorse training teams (Paul Webber Racing & DAB Racing)held up flags at the top of the gallop at Cropredy Lawn showing their support for Englandahead of their EURO semi-final game (photo credit to Martin Archer)

A Banbury horseracing team has shown its support for team England ahead of tonight's EURO 2020 semi-final by displaying the country's flags at the top of a picturesque countryside.

Members of two local racehorse training teams held up flags showing their support for England at the top of the gallop at Cropredy Lawn, Mollington Road, Cropredy, Banbury. Cropredy Lawn is the home of Paul Webber Racing (Racehorse trainer) and DAB Racing (Point-to-Point horse race trainer).