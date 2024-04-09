Banbury pubgoers have a hoot at bird sanctuary fundraising event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five birds – including a western screech owl, a snow owl and a ferruginous hawk from the Freedom Sanctuary and Falconry Centre – spent the afternoon at the Hanwell Arms on April 1.
The event was organised by the sanctuary team alongside the pub and raised £177 that will go towards the running of the sanctuary’s Great Bourton centre.
Run by Ema Bates and Taz Vines, the sanctuary has a growing number of animals, which alongside the birds of prey include tortoises, rabbits and a host of creepy crawlies.
Ema Bates from the sanctuary said: “Phil the owner of the Hanwell Arms is really supportive of us and comes in every couple of months to fundraise for the sanctuary.
"We don’t charge people to see and hold the birds we just ask for a small donation, as we rescue and rehabilitate all the animals and at our cost so the donations help so much.
“So many people came and absolutely loved it. These fundraisers have been a godsend for us and have brought a lot of customers for Phil. Myself and Taz Vines would like to thank everyone who came.”
During the event, the birds occupied one half of the pub leaving people to enjoy their food and drink in quiet on the other side of the venue.
For more information about the Freedom Sanctuary and Falconry Centre, visit its website at https://freedomsanctuaryandfalconrycen.godaddysites.com/