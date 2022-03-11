The charity disco event will be held at 7pm Saturday March 12 at The Musketeer pub in Ruscote Avenue, Banbury. Andrzej Bilinski, has organised the charity event through his business, Andy B - Mobile Disco & Entertainment.

Andy B said: “We are raising funds to help Ukraine's refugees on the Polish border and Ukraine's heroes fighting for their freedom.”

Why not come out for a bit of disco themed fun and help out the Ukrainian refugees at the same time. The disco themed event will include the ‘Golden 80’s’ and ‘90s club anthems.’

The event will be raffling off 37 prizes worth £1785, all donated from local residents and business owners.

For more information about the event see its Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/490311082539924

For more information about the event and the pub see it’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/MusketeerOX16/posts/5526131550749985

See Andy B – Mobile Disco & Entertainment’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/AndyBmobile/posts/3162444567412371

Here are some of the raffle prizes available on the evening:

- The Musketeer - Free two course meal for two

- Trinder’s Barbershop - £20 voucher

- The Italian Larder - £20 voucher (5 vouchers)

- The Old Auctioneer - £50 voucher

- Bishop’s Bakes - £20 voucher

1. 50% off from Photo session with 10 photos (£50 left to pay)

2. Free photo session with 5 photos

- A Touch of Furniture - £300 voucher

- Tesco - £15 gift card (4 gift cards)

- The Bell Banbury - Free pizza meal for 2

- Barley MOW - £25 Gift Card

- Aldi UK Aldi UK - TBC

- Varia Hair Studio - Cut & Blow dry

- Lucinda's Lashes - £20 voucher

- The New Inn Middleton Cheney - £30 food voucher

- Uprise Pizza Co - 2 pizzas for dine in

- Oliver's home improvements - £130 voucher