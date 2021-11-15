Banbury pub among properties impacted by two burst water pipes

Two burst water pipes in Banbury lead to road closure and temporary traffic lights on Broughton Road in town

The Three Pigeons Inn pub in the town centre of Banbury has been impacted by flooding water from a burst water piper for the second time in three months. The burst water pipe near the pub kept the pub closed throughout the lunchtime business hours. The pub opened later this afternoon Monday November 15.

The two burst water pipes occurred in the areas of Southam Road and Broughton Road.

Thames Water issued a statement this evening, which said: "We're really sorry that some of our customers in Banbury have been affected by two burst pipes today. Our engineers are working hard to get supplies back to normal.

“Members of our customer team have also visited affected properties to offer support and to make sure we do whatever we can to help.

"We’ve pumped out water from the pub and the basements of other affected properties and we’ve supplied dehumidifiers to help dry out the affected areas.

“Where necessary we’ve also arranged for electricians to make sure everything is safe.”

Thames Water officials confirmed the first water pipe burst occurred in Broughton Road, which flooded several basements of properties in the area.

Thames Water officials have also confirmed there were nine properties affected, which includes six basements, plus a further two with water in the garden and then Banbury & Bicester College. Two rooms in the college were affected, but staff carried out their own clean-up.

The repair work at the site has required temporary traffic lights along Broughton Road.

According to AA Traffic, there is now a road closure in place on Broughton Road (B4035) from Beargarden Road to Bath Road.

Thames Water officials have also confirmed the burst water pipe near The Three Pigeons Inn pub is a different pipe than the one which burst in September.