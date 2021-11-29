Banbury psychologist and author launches mental health and wellbeing book for new mums

Dr Carla Runchman's Mama Diary is designed to help new mums maintain and protect good mental health

Dr Runchman, who has over 15 years’ experience working in NHS mental health services, is founder of Mama Diary UK . After having her first baby, she found there was a lack of accessible, clear, practical information for new mums about looking after their mental health in the early days of motherhood.

Based on her personal and professional experience, she set about writing The Mama Diary to give new mums evidence-based, practical strategies to look after themselves while they focus on raising the next generation.

Dr Runchman said: "I couldn’t find exactly the book I wanted to read, so I set about writing up the scribbles I had made in my own diary during the early weeks and months. It’s written for every new mum. Mental health, resilience and wellbeing is so important in those early, exhausting days."

Clinical psychologist Dr Carla Runchman, author of The Mama Diary

The book launch is to be held on Thursday (December 2) at The Hive at Bloxham Mill where Dr Runchman finished the book. "Writing helps me to manage stress from my NHS job and of course during the pandemic there has been a high level of pressure," she said.

Dr Runchman found she was struggling to finish writing the book at home earlier this year, as both schooling and working from home had left her with little space to write. She reached out to Bloxham Mill who found her a quiet space to work, even though they were busy undergoing their own renovations creating The Hive.

The launch event takes place from 7:30pm-9pm and features an introduction to The Mama Diary, mini pamper treatments, a prize draw donated by Banbury business Pop Kids and Lifestyle and a talk on style in early motherhood from Sophie Jones-Cooper, former Fashion and Beauty Editor for HELLO! Magazine.

All proceeds from the event will go to Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton.

Louise Sansom, Grants and Trusts Fundraiser said: "We are delighted and very grateful to Carla for choosing Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton as the recipient of the proceeds from her book launch.

"Our volunteers provide weekly emotional support and practical help to local families who are going through a challenging time. Our work builds parental confidence and resilience, enhances attachment and reduces community isolation. We are committed to supporting parents in the critical early years of childhood and we thank Carla for helping us to do this."

The Mama Diary is available to buy at www.mamadiary.co.uk