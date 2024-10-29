Banbury protestors highlighting bank's part in 'massacre' in Gaza in town centre demo

Banbury protestors said they are highlighting a bank's part in the 'massacre' in Gaza when they protested outside Barclays in Bridge Street at the weekend.

The protest consisted of a small but determined group of protestors who were continuing their Saturday presence outside the Bridge Street, Banbury branch of Barclays Bank where they made their case speaking to shoppers and passers-by.

Their goal was to inform customers of the bank about what they claim is Barclays’ involvement in the ‘massacre of innocent civilians in the Gaza strip and the West Bank of Palestine’. Phil Richards, for the North Oxfordshire Socialist Alliance (NOSA) said: ‘We gather as often as we can to play a modest part in a nationwide campaign against Barclays’ for their role in providing finance to companies supplying the Israeli military and thereby facilitating the genocide.” “Research by Palestine Solidarity Campaign has uncovered that Barclays Bank holds over £2 billion in shares and provides £6.1 billion in loans and underwriting, to nine companies whose weapons, components, and military technology are being used by Israel in its attacks on Palestinians.”

In a statement responding to the demonstrations, a spokesman for Barclays said: “We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defence products to NATO and its allies. Barclays does not directly invest in these companies.​The defence sector is fundamental to our national security and decisions on the implementation of arms embargoes to other nations are the job of respective elected governments.”

Protesters outside Barclays Bank, Banbury on Saturday. They want to highlight the bank's role in financing weapons for Israel's use against Palestine

“Protest groups have criticised Barclays for providing financial services to defence companies which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe. They have resorted to intimidating our staff, repeated vandalism of our branches and online harassment. The safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority and we have additional measures in place such as increased security presence and surveillance technology”

In response Mr Richards said: ‘We would argue the increase in militarism and arming of countries to kill people makes the world more unstable and we will continue our fight to hold Barclays to account.”