Banbury primary uses government funding to launch weekend forest school

A primary school in Banbury has used funding from the government to launch weekend forest school sessions.

The Queensway Primary School used the Opening School Facilities funding from the Department for Education to set up the free-to-attend weekend activity sessions.

Families of pupils were invited to take part in exciting activities, including scavenger hunts, playing in the mud kitchen, cooking hot dogs on a fire, and roasting marshmallows.

The money was allocated to the school by the North Oxfordshire School Sport Partnership on behalf of Active Oxfordshire and enabled the children to explore the outdoors and get active with their families.

The pupils cooked hotdogs and marshmallows with their families at the weekend forest school.