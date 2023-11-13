News you can trust since 1838
Banbury primary schools team up with community fridge to tackle food poverty

Three primary schools will team up with the Banbury Community Fridge to help tackle food poverty in town.
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 15:41 GMT
Pupils from the Frank Wise, Dashwood Academy, and St Leonards schools will be spending time at the fridge, learning about how it operates and the challenges of those facing food poverty.

Starting with the Frank Wise school this Wednesday, the pupils will be trained on how to hand out food and how to log the fridge’s intake and outgoings correctly.

Founder of the Banbury Community Fridge, Yasmin Kaduji, said: “The children will basically run the fridge. It will be a good way to get them ready for life, offer them important skills, and show them how community food banks work.”

Banbury's Community Fridge is teaming up with three primary schools in Banbury to help tackle food poverty in the town.

The fridge, which is located outside the Merton Street mosque, is currently looking for more volunteers after reinstating its deal with HelloFresh, ensuring the fridges are fully stocked.

For more information on the fridge visit its Facebook here.

