Banbury primary school pupils plant fruit trees to mark King's Coronation

Pupils from a Banbury primary school have planted six fruit trees as part of a nationwide initiative that commemorates the Coronation of King Charles III.

The pupils from St Leonards C of E Primary School were joined by the town council’s park rangers and the Banbury Trees group to plant the trees on Wednesday November 29.

Together, they planted two pear trees, one apple, one plum, one cherry, and a crab apple tree near the school premises.

The pupils have been tasked with looking after the trees, which are a part of a 60-tree orchard being created by the council for the next two years.

Banbury’s orchard is a contribution to a nationwide project commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III that features more than a million trees.

Cllr Martin Phillips, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “This is a wonderful project that townspeople are becoming part of, and single people, families, clubs, schools, older people’s associations, etc can all be wardens.”

“The trees are all on open land, and in due course, residents will be able to help themselves to free fruit. Everything the wardens need will be provided; it’s just tender loving care that is required.”

The town council is looking for more volunteers to plant and look after further trees at various locations around town.

Cllr Martin Phillips added: “Tree wardens will look after their trees through the first and second years of growth with help and guidance from the park rangers.

“Trees will need watering in dry weather, and other duties will include checking their health, weeding around the bases, inspecting stakes and ties, and topping up mulch layers in winter. Any problems can be reported to the park rangers.”

The trees provided by the council include varieties of apple, pear, and other seasonal fruits, as well as endangered species, and will help boost local tree cover, improve the environment, and increase biodiversity to help wildlife.