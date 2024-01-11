Banbury primary school pupil raises money for community food bank with cake sale

A Banbury primary school pupil has raised money for a local food bank by selling cakes outside her school.

Dashwood Banbury Academy pupil Inaya raised and donated £70 to the Banbury Community Fridge, located at the Madni Masjid mosque on Merton Street.

Yasmin Kaduji of the Community Fridge said: “Despite her tender age, Inaya has shown remarkable compassion and dedication by raising an impressive £70 to help those in need.

“Her actions are truly inspiring and serve as a shining example for all of us, regardless of age.”