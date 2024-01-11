News you can trust since 1838
Banbury primary school pupil raises money for community food bank with cake sale

A Banbury primary school pupil has raised money for a local food bank by selling cakes outside her school.
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT
Dashwood Banbury Academy pupil Inaya raised and donated £70 to the Banbury Community Fridge, located at the Madni Masjid mosque on Merton Street.

Yasmin Kaduji of the Community Fridge said: “Despite her tender age, Inaya has shown remarkable compassion and dedication by raising an impressive £70 to help those in need.

“Her actions are truly inspiring and serve as a shining example for all of us, regardless of age.”

For more information about the fridge visit, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064564727017

