Banbury primary school ‘incredibly proud’ after success at countywide athletics event

Two teams from Hill View Primary School ventured down to Abingdon to compete at the Oxfordshire School Games Quadkids athletics finals for the coveted title of County champions.

The Year 5 and 6 team competed against six other primary school teams, with all athletes completing four events: sprint, vortex throw, long distance run, and long jump.

After some great performances across the events, the team was awarded the bronze medal, with notable efforts from Kayla (2nd place girls athlete overall), Emily (3rd place girls athlete overall), and Maodo (3rd place boys athlete overall).

The Year 3 and 4 team faced tough competition from across the county, but the individual effort and determination of all of the athletes shone through.

The team came away with a very well-deserved Gold medal and had notable performances from James (1st place boys athlete overall), Scott (2nd place boys athlete overall), and Ryan (3rd place boys athlete overall).

Natalie Robb, the Year 6 teacher at the school, was delighted with both teams fantastic efforts. She said: "All of the children improved their scores from the Banbury cluster event—incredible effort!

"Everyone should be incredibly proud of their performances as well as their fantastic team mindset. Their encouragement and support for each other were clear for all to see."