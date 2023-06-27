A primary school in Bodicote has had a mural designed by staff and pupils painted on its garage after receiving a grant from the arts council.

The Bishop Loveday pupils returned to school on Monday (June 26) to be greeted with a stunning mural that displays the school’s values of 'kindness, honesty, and courage’.

Designed by year three teacher Julia Morrell and painted by local artists Daniel and Krzysztof, the mural, which was funded by the Art Council of England’s Local Cultural Education Partnership scheme, was a surprise to the students returning from the weekend.

Earlier in the academic year, at a team-building event, the pupils shared their thoughts and ideas, through drawings, of what it is like to be a pupil at Bishop Loveday and all that the school encompasses.

The mural was designed to encompass the values of the school.

Following the collaboration of the pupils many ideas and drawings, Julia designed the mural, which the school now proudly displays in its main playground.

Julia said: "The idea was to get the children’s ideas to come to life. I’m immensely proud of the pupils, the fact that it's their ideas of what they see the school to be and putting that on a huge wall is brilliant.

"Their faces were amazing when they arrived at school on Monday. There were a lot of shocked and surprised faces when they saw what their work had been turned into, it was lovely."

The Local Cultural Education Partnership programme aims to support children and young people to fulfil their creative potential and access cultural and arts experiences at home, school and where they spend their free time.