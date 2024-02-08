Banbury primary pupil announced as winner of Midlands storytelling competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 5 pupil Fidan was announced the winner of this year’s Midlands StorySLAM final, hosted at their school, Hanwell Fields Community School.

Organised by United Learning for pupils in both Years 5 and 6, the competition challenges pupils to write their own 200–300 word stories and then perform them in front of a room full of their peers.

Around 36 United Learning schools from around the country participated in the year’s competition, which was inspired by a similar event that began in New York.

Fidan impressed the judges with a story about buying and eating a talking croissant and took home a certificate and a selection of books.

Fidan said: “The day of StorySLAM was very fun because we got to do loads of things at the workshop!

"Before I read my story I felt very scared but whilst I was doing it, I loved it! I didn’t think I would win but when I heard my name I was so happy and excited to share the news with my family.

“My inspiration for writing my story was because every Friday my sister and I go to the shop and buy a croissant and we call it ‘croissant Friday’!”

After performing their stories, the pupils joined a storytelling workshop led by experienced storyteller Kevin Graal, who equipped the children with the tools and confidence to better perform.

Alex Pearson, headteacher at Hanwell Fields Community School, said: “We always enjoy participating in StorySLAM, and for the past two years we have hosted the midlands final.

"We are so proud of Fidan for winning the midlands StorySLAM 2024. Fidan beautifully wrote a quirky, funny story about a forsaken croissant which entertained the audience and judges.

“A key element of the competition is that the author has to read aloud their story, and, against some fantastic competition, Fidan rose to this challenge and it was a joy to see!”