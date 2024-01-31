News you can trust since 1838
Banbury preschool announced as winner of Christmas window decorating competition

A preschool has won the Banbury Christmas Advent Windows 2023 competition for its fantastically decorated window display.
By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT
Child First was voted by shoppers as the winner of the competition, organised by Banbury BID.

This year’s competition saw 24 town centre businesses decorate their windows with dazzling displays.

Each business displayed a window sticker to mark a day of advent and for shoppers to be able to vote for their favourite display.

Lela White of Child First with the trophy for the Banbury Advent Windows 2023 competition.Lela White of Child First with the trophy for the Banbury Advent Windows 2023 competition.
A spokesperson for Child First said: “This was such a fun community event to be involved in.

"When we shared the news with all of the preschool children, they all cheered and said that winning made them feel happy and excited.”

Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist for Banbury BID, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the businesses and individuals who participated in Banbury BID Advent Windows 2023.

"Your contributions have not only made our town shine brighter during the festive season but have also fostered a sense of community and togetherness.

