Banbury powerhouse Paddy Haynes secures spot at next month's World's Strongest Man

Banbury’s very own strongman star, Paddy Haynes, has secured his position at next month’s World’s Strongest Man after finishing second at last weekend’s Europe’s Strongest Man competition.

Paddy secured his impressive achievement at Europe’s Strongest Man held in Leeds on Saturday, April 5.

In doing so, the 27-year-old claimed a place at the coveted World’s Strongest Man competition, which is due to take place next month in California.

Speaking about the fantastic achievement, Paddy said: “I achieved a lifetime dream of qualifying for the World’s Strongest Man, coming second at Europe’s Strongest Man and beating some legends in the strongman world.

“I am beyond excited to fly to America in four weeks' time to pursue the title of the World’s Strongest Man.”

Paddy finished first in two events at Europe’s Strongest Man and was only three and a half points away from overall champion and well established competitor Luke Richardson.

The athlete who lives on a farm just outside of Adderbury is proving to be a rising star in the sport and has already established himself as one of the top deadlifters in the sport.

Since winning small competitions a few years ago, Paddy has been on a rapid rise, chalking up great performances at Britain’s Strongest Man and Europe’s Strongest Man in the past three months.

Now Paddy will follow in the steps of Brits like Geoff Capes, Jamie Reeves, Eddie Hall and the more recent Stoltman brothers in challenging for the biggest crown in the world of strongman.

To follow Paddy’s journey to be the strongest man in the world, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Paddy.Strongman/