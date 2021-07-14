Banbury postman to take on marathon tyre flipping challenge for Mind charity

Banbury postman - Ben Isham - is taking on the challenge of flipping a 75kg tyre for 26.2 miles to raise money for the charity - Mind. (Submitted photo from Ben)

Ben Isham, who works at the Banbury delivery office, will be attempting to repeatedly flip a 75kg tyre until he has completed a marathon - 26.2 miles.

Ben plans to attempt the monstrous challenge during the first weekend of September at the EP gym in Banbury.

Ben said: "I’m a big fan of fitness and going to the gym, but with this past year not being able to go I’ve sourced different bits of equipment to train with at home.

Banbury postman - Ben Isham - is taking on the challenge of flipping a 75kg tyre for 26.2 miles to raise money for the charity - Mind. (Submitted photo from Ben)

"So about six months ago I got hold of a truck tyre and just started flipping it and thought to myself how long could I actually flip this thing for and what’s the furthest anyone’s got doing it.

"And after being inspired by the likes of Ross Edgley and Jamie Alderton with their incredible challenges, I wanted to set myself my own challenge and also raise money for charity.

"I then looked at flipping a tyre for 24 hrs, but people have done that and then looked at half a marathon and it had been done. I think what I was aiming for was for something that had never been done before and I can really challenge myself not only physically but mentally.

"So I said why not a total marathon 26.2 miles flipping it, and as far as I’m aware it hasn’t been done. I know sounds crazy when you think about it, but I’m actually really excited about giving this a go."

Ben launched an GoFundMe online fundraising account in an effort to raise at least £1,000 for the Mind charity. Mind provides support and advice for people suffering from mental health problems or issues.

If you would like to contribute to Ben's tyre flipping challenge for Mind you can use the following web link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marathon-tyre-flip-for-mental-healthBen said: "I chose mind as they are a fantastic charity, and after this past 18 months or so with covid-19 lockdowns etc mental health is and has been so important. With having struggles of my own in the past I know how much we need charities like mind to help people and just be there for them in such dark times, guiding them through recovery and feeling great again.

"I want to do my bit, and help raise money for a great charity that helps people with their mental health and spread awareness that it’s OK not to be OK, and we’re all in it together."

Ben has been working hard training for the massive, which is only a matter of weeks away.