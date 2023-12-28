Banbury Post Office to close next month following postmaster resignation

A Banbury Post Office has confirmed it will close its doors next month following the resignation of the postmaster.

The post office counter service at the Londis store on Bradley Arcade in the Bretch Hill estate will close for a ‘temporary closure’ on Wednesday January 10.

Local councillors and staff are looking at alternative ways to keep a Post Office service running in the area.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We can confirm that following the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office, Bradley Arcade Post Office will close on Wednesday January 10 at 9pm.

The Post Office service at the Londis store on Bradley Arcade is set to close next month.

"There are nearby, alternative Post Offices which ask customers to visit. Ruscote Arcade Post Office and Banbury Post Office are both open six days a week and accessible by public transport.”

The Bradley Arcade Post Office will remain Monday to Saturday 6am to 9pm, and Sunday 7am to 9pm until Wednesday January 10.