Banbury pooches urged to work

Tomorrow, dog lovers at Barking Mad Banbury will be celebrating the UK’s official Bring Your Dog to Work Day by attempting to set a brand-new doggy world record.

The dog boarding business are planning to hold a live webinar and are inviting as many dogs as possible to attend.

A dog gets into the spirit of the national Bring Your Dog to Work Day

There is no charge to join and donations to approved dog charities, including Banbury’s Dogs For Good are welcome.

Andrea Cawley, owner-operator at Barking Mad Banbury who are also sponsoring the event, said: “We’d love to invite as many dogs to get involved as possible. The only requirement is that their humans have reliable internet, a webcam and an audio headset.

"The webinar will be broadcast from Barking Mad HQ with office dog, Paddy, at the helm.”

The UK’s sixth official Bring Your Dog to Work Day takes place tomorrow, Friday, June 21, and encourages businesses to welcome canine companions into the workplace for the day, to

raise money for charity.

Founded and organised by ethical dog grooming product company, HOWND, the aim is to raise money for doggy charities chosen by participants.

Organisers are also keen to point out the benefits of taking part: “Many scientific studies have concluded that the presence of pets can substantially reduce a person’s stress level in the workplace. Increased job satisfaction, team co-operation and morale have all been reported in employees that spend the workday with their pets.”

A study published by the International Journal of Workplace Health Management (2010) adds weight to this argument, by concluding that the presence of dogs in the work place even had a positive effect on those employees who didn’t have a dog of their own.

Andrea added: “As a dog sitting professional, I feel incredibly lucky to be able to work with dogs and dog lovers every day, but not everyone is so fortunate. Bring Your Dog to Work Day is a 'wooferful' way to raise funds for animal charities and promote the positive effects of spending time with dogs.

!We will be using our Woofing Webinar to promote awareness of and raise money for our local inspirational charity partner, Dogs for Good.”

To join in with the record attempt for the most dogs on a LIVE video conference call webinar, you can register your details here or contact richard@barkingmad.uk.com for more details.