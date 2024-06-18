Banbury pooch lovers enjoy canine community walk and Castle Quay dog event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog lovers and their canine friends were able to enjoy a host of dog-friendly events at Castle Quay as well as take part in Banbury’s second-ever community dog walk on Saturday (June 15).

At the Castle Quay event, visitors were entertained by dog shows performed by stunt dogs from TV and film.

They were also able to test their dogs skills on a free agility and obstacle course featuring jumps, tunnels, and other challenges.

Professional dog trainer Sam Neezer was around all afternoon to offer his training tips and expertise to visitors.

A varied selection of dog breeds were represented at both the community dog walk and doggy day at Castle Quay.

There were also competitions for the best-dressed canine, the waggiest tale, the best-behaved dog and more.

The deserving winners were awarded a bespoke rosette and a £25 gift card after being picked out by the panel of judges.

One winner had travelled an hour to attend the event and was thrilled her dog won; another had never won anything in her life, so she was very grateful for her dog’s win.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre said: “We were extremely pleased with Saturday's turnout, plus I think we had nearly every breed of dog in attendance which was fabulous.

Around 80 people and their pets attended the second Banbury community dog walk.

"I think all the winners were deserving, but if we could have given awards to every dog we would have, I am very glad I wasn’t judging!

"Given the popularity of the event I think we will have to bring it back in 2025—but maybe with a twist.”

The team at Castle Quay also ensured every dog in attendance received a free goodie bag, which included toys and tasty treats.

Earlier in the day, around 80 dogs and their owners gathered at People's Park for Banbury BID’s second community dog walk event.

Castle Quay's event had a number of competitions, with the winning dogs receiving a rosette and a gift card.

The event, which was sponsored by professional dog walking company Walking Pawz, encouraged dog owners to celebrate the bond between dogs, their owners and the town.

Ollie Phipps of Banbury BID said: “We are thrilled with the success of our second community dog walk.