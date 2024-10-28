Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury police investigating a dispute are refusing to return an elderly dog, seized three months ago, to its owners.

A Banbury officer has been in command of the case of a family from Chinnor, whose Staffordshire 12-year-old bull terrier was removed after a man claimed to have been bitten by the dog.

The owner says the man put his hand between two fighting dogs. She says there can be no evidence which dog bit him.

Police have refused to tell the family where Stewie is or see him and the courts have set no date for a hearing.

Stewie the Staffordshire bull terrier and one of the family's children

Thames Valley Police (TVP) would not answer the Banbury Guardian’s questions about the seizing of the dog, advising the family to put in a formal complaint.

Natalia Lasota of Chinnor said her family was on holiday on August 6. A close neighbour was looking after Stewie with his own dog.

“The neighbour was walking the dogs and Stewie was doing his business, when a man walking his daughter’s dog approached. My neighbour asked him to hold back while he put Stewie on the lead but he kept coming forward. His off-lead dog started sniffing Stewie who retaliated and the two began to fight,” said Mrs Lasota.

"The man put his hand between them to separate them and was bitten. He complained to the police and an Essex court ordered Stewie to be removed – not destroyed.

Stewie the Staffordshire bull terrier who is being kept in kennels. Police will not divulge where or let his owners see him

"For a start it is stupid to allow a dog to interfere with another doing its business. And it is foolish to put a hand between two fighting dogs. There can be no proof which dog bit the man.

"Stewie has never bitten anyone before. He is with our young children all the time and is completely safe.

"It is totally unreasonable to be denied any access to him at all, or even to know where he is. He is elderly for a Staffordshire bull terrier and we are concerned for him. The worry and injustice of it are making my husband unwell.”

Mrs Lasota said there was no prospect of a court hearing in the near future and the police refuse to discuss the issue.

"The lawyers have been told this is not urgent. We have requested that the dog be returned home pending a court case and agreed to keep him on a lead, muzzled, out of the house and allow no one else but us to handle him, but they will not listen.

“We gave him up in good faith but now it's like they are treating him worse than a murderer. We can't see him, we have no contact, the dog legislation officer appears not to pretend to care or be helpful. I would understand if the dog was dangerous but he is not.”

Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police does not comment publicly about grievances, as it would be inappropriate to do so.

“The individual in this case has not made a formal complaint to the force, but we would encourage them to do so if they have concerns about the force’s actions.

“The force has a complaints procedure, which allows members of the public to make a complaint about the force or a member of our workforce.

“All complaints are thoroughly investigated and the complainant is updated throughout.”