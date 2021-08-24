Banbury police make 'dynamic' entry to house in a drugs bust today (Tuesday)
Banbury police have made what they call a 'dynamic' drugs bust today in an area of the town.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 9:27 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 9:28 pm
The Banbury Tasking Team arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of drugs supply this afternoon.
The team tweeted: "TaskingTeam this afternoon arrested two men and one woman on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs from an address at Bloxham Vale, Banbury.
"Dynamic entry (was) made via a rear window whilst distraction techniques used at the front. Suspected Class A Drugs recovered."
Class A drugs are considered to be the most dangerous and include heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD.