Banbury police make 'dynamic' entry to house in a drugs bust today (Tuesday)

The image released by Thames Valley Police on their drugs bust in Banbury today

The Banbury Tasking Team arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of drugs supply this afternoon.

The team tweeted: "TaskingTeam this afternoon arrested two men and one woman on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs from an address at Bloxham Vale, Banbury.

"Dynamic entry (was) made via a rear window whilst distraction techniques used at the front. Suspected Class A Drugs recovered."