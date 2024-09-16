Banbury ploughing society to display 45 vintage machines at Oxfordshire tractor festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Banbury and District Vintage Ploughing Society will display around 45 vintage tractors and a horse and cart at the upcoming Tractor Festival in Oxfordshire this weekend.

The group, which meets at North Newington’s Social Club each month, will be putting on ploughing displays and competitions at the festival.

Running on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, 22, the Tractor Festival will be the first of its kind held at Rectory Farm, in Stanton St. John near Oxford.

The festival has been organised to celebrate the pick-your-own fruit and vegetable farm’s 70th anniversary.

Around 45 vintage tractors as well as several new machines will be on display at this weekend's Tractor Festival.

Visitors will have the chance to get up close to the vintage tractors and take a look at several modern machines from New Holland.

People will be able to sit inside the tractors, take as many photos as they like, and ask the farmers on hand any questions they may have.

There will also be potato harvesting demonstrations, potato printing workshops, archery, face painting, and a bouncy castle available.

For refreshments, local food and coffee trucks as well as the Rectory Farm shop cafe will have a wide range of tasty options available.

There will also be a small local businesses’ craft market at the event, selling a range of products from locally-grown dried bouquets, pottery, children’s clothing, candles, knitwear and hand-made jewellery.

The Banbury and District Vintage Ploughing Society was formed in 1997 to organise local ploughing competitions and to encourage good ploughing.

Now with around 100 members, the group is affiliated with the Society of Ploughmen and holds a national qualifier for the local area to select ploughmen to attend the national championships.

For more information, visit: https://rectoryfarmpyo.co.uk/events/pumpkins/tractor-festival/