Banbury plants 50 trees as a Green Canopy living memorial to the Queen

Cllr Kieron Mallon (left) and Cllr Martin Phillips (right) and dog Meg finish planting the last tree at Crouch Hill Open Space with park ranger Ian Harper

The trees will be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy – a nationwide tree planting initiative set up as part of this year’s platinum jubilee celebrations. The Queen planted the first tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle in March.

Councils, schools, community groups and individuals have become involved and more than a million trees have already been planted across the UK.

The project should have ended in December – the end of the jubilee year – but has been extended until the last day of March 2023 following a request by King Charles.

Fifty trees are being planted by Banbury Town Council as a living memorial to Queen Elizabeth II

The finished ‘national forest’ will be a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s outstanding service to her country and her people.

Banbury’s trees are being planted at two sites. Twenty-five Acer Campestre ‘Queen Elizabeth’ trees have been planted at Crouch Hill Open Space. They are a variety of field maple trees and will be well-suited to Banbury’s soil. The planting produced a circle of new trees around some well-established oak trees.

Soon, an avenue of oak trees will be planted at Hanwell View’s public open space.

Cllr Martin Phillips, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “As well as being part of the Queens Canopy initiative this has environmental benefits and is part of the council’s commitment to combat climate change.

