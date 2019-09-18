Banbury plant give-away

Banbury Town Council will be giving away free plants this Saturday during a People’s Park event.

Hundreds of items including salvias, geraniums and begonias (purples and pinks) will be given out on Saturday,September 21.

The share out will take place at the park’s community garden, close to the Warwick Road entrance and next to Banbury Borough Bowls Club, and will run from 10am until midday.

Plants will be given on a first-come-first-served basis and while stocks last.

The plants will be from the flower beds in the council’s parks and open spaces and will have been lifted to make way for new planting.

Mike Hall, the council’s recreation and amenities officer, said: “Twice a year we give our surplus plants to townspeople for their own gardens.

“It is a great way of clearing the decks for the new intake of plants and the giveaway is always popular with local gardeners.”