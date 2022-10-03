Banbury photographer's image of a gin and tonic is shortlisted for national award

A photographer from near to Banbury has been shortlisted for a national photography award.

Robert Duncombe, from Helmdon who spends his days working at Banbury photography studio Junction Eleven, has made it to the final 20 in the commercial product photography section of the British Photography Awards with his picture “its a gin thing”.

The national competition, which is now down to public voting ends on Friday November 4, will culminate in a large awards ceremony which will take place at the Dorchester Hotel, Park Lane, London on Friday November 18.

The money raised from Robert’s image of a bottle of Tanqueray Gin and a serving of gin and tonic will all go to Robert’s chosen charity of The Wildlife Trust.

Robert, 24, has long had a passion for photography and went straight into the industry after leaving Akeley Wood School in Buckingham. He hopes that receiving such an award will be a huge boost to his career.

Robert said: “I am extremely excited and honoured to have been shortlisted for the British Photography Awards. It is a huge achievement for me for not only my passion for photography but also my career as a photographer.

"I am very much looking forward to celebrating the work of the creative industry at the awards evening at the Dorchester hotel. Alongside this exciting awards night, we will also be doing our bit to help raise money for lots of charities.”