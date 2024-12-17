Banbury petrol station worker gets early Christmas present, winning a £36,000 BMW car

A petrol station worker from Banbury thought he was dreaming when he discovered he had won a £36,000 car in an online competition.

Ishy Hussain, from Banbury, couldn't believe his eyes when an email notification came through to say he had won the BMW M2 in BOTB’s Instant Wins competition.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams video called the 21-year-old to share his excitement.

“When I received the email, I was scratching my head thinking if I was reading it properly,” he said. “I dropped my phone and went upstairs and sat in my room for half an hour. It felt like a dream. When I told my mum she thought I was lying."

The BMW M2 is a sleek, high-performance machine featuring an i6 Turbo engine, 454bhp, and a top speed of 155mph. Despite the allure of the sporty car, Ishy is considering taking the cash alternative to put towards buying a more practical vehicle.

“Instead of a perfectly good car just sitting there, I’ll take the cash and put it towards a smaller one I can get insured on more easily,” Ishy said.

Christian said: “A massive congratulations to Ishy, who still seemed in shock when I spoke to him. It’s not every day you receive life-changing news like this.

“Despite falling in love with his prize, Ishy is planning on taking the cash alternative to buy a different car, and we can’t wait to hear what it goes for.”

