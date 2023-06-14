Banbury pensioner will put on his superhero cape once again to cycle 50 miles on 1940's bicycle for charity

A 79-year-old Banbury pensioner will once again ride 50 miles on a 1940’s bicycle while dressed in a suit and superhero cape to raise money for charity.

Former district and town councillor and long-time Banbury resident Alastair Milne Home will take on the Broughton Castle Sportive race next month (July 9) for the sixth time, and he still believes he has one more in him.

The cyclist will take on the course in his familiar caped crusader outfit and three-gear 1940’s bike, which he recovered from a skip in the 1970s for the Let’s Play Project charity.

Alastair said: "The bicycle and I are both nearly 80 years old; I will be 80 the following Sunday after the event, and the bicycle is only less than five years younger!"

The charity, based in Twyford, specialises in fun after-school clubs, holiday activities, and youth groups for young people aged five to 25 with additional needs.

Alastair said: "The Let’s Play Project is a very worthwhile project, enabling parents, families, and carers to have a break from caring for their less able children and helping the children and similarly challenged older people to lead as normal a life as possible.