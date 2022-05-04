Ronnie Langdon-Gray, who turned 80 on April 22, jumped from a plane on Monday May 1, raising more than £2,500 for Katharine House Hospice. (Submitted photo from Katharine House Hospice)

A daring Banbury pensioner found a high-octane way to celebrate her 80th birthday when she took part in a tandem jump from 12,000 feet in aid of Katharine House.

Octogenarian Ronnie Langdon-Gray, who turned 80 on April 22, jumped from a plane on Monday May 1, raising more than £2,500 for the hospice.

Ronnie, who is a long-standing volunteer at the hospice, wanted to do something memorable to celebrate her landmark birthday, and raise money for the charity that is so close to her heart.

She said: “It’s surreal, I can’t believe I actually did it!”

Ronnie, who has volunteered at the hospice for many years as a receptionist, on the ward and with fundraising, said she was delighted to have raised so much money for Katharine House.

You can make a donation through her JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ronnieat80

Ronnie added: “People are so generous, which is amazing when you think how everyone is having to count their pennies at the moment. There are so many deserving charities out there, but Katharine House is especially deserving. I have been associated with the hospice for so long and have seen the effect it has on people.