Banbury parks to get water fountains to reduce plastic waste

Banbury Town Council has voted to investigate installation of water fountains in all its public parks

The initiative is an extension of the council's commitment to encouraging the public to move away from single-use plastics.

The motion was proposed by Labour Councillor Mark Cherry (Ruscote) who received enthusiastic support from other councillors.

“I am very pleased this motion has gone through with cross-party support," he said.

"It will be a superb and free resource for the people of Banbury and builds on our wider campaign to promote environmental motions through Banbury Town Council.

Once the council has carried out a feasibility study, it is envisaged that the first fountains will be installed in People’s Park and park users will be able to top up their refillable bottle with fresh, clean drinking water.