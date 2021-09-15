Banbury park hosts BBC camera crew for filming of popular children's TV programme
BBC camera crews could be spotted in a Banbury park today (Wednesday September 15) to film a children's programme.
Camera crews were in Banbury’s Spiceball Park to film an episode of the children’s programme Grace's Amazing Machines.
Banbury Town Council posted a message about the filming on its Facebook page, which said: "While we cannot divulge too many secrets, we can say that presenter Grace Webb used the skate ramps for an exciting show that will be broadcast next year."
Grace's Amazing Machines runs on the BBC TV channel CBeebies.
For more information see the following web link to the BBC website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m0009mbx/graces-amazing-machines?seriesId=m0009mbw