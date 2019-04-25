Banbury parents call for full Horton maternity after serious injury during pregnancy

A Banbury mum who suffered a serious internal tear while giving birth at the Horton General Hospital’s downgraded maternity unit has called for a return of the full service.

Kerry-Ann Harris, who lives in Banbury, gave birth to baby Frankie at the Horton soon after midnight on March 28.

Kerry Harris, with baby Frankie Lester and dad, Frankie Lester, from Banbury. NNL-190416-154034009

But because the Horton unit is now unable to deal with complications she had to be taken to the JR, Oxford for surgery - along with partner Frankie Lester and the infant.

“It was a third degree tear which the Horton can no longer deal with,” said Ms Harris.

“My partner had to spend the night uncomfortably in the visitors’ room while I was taken to theatre, given an epidural and the tear repaired.

“We had to get my parents to collect us the next evening as Frankie does not drive.”

“Things would have been very manageable if we’d had the full service here in Banbury.

“We are in full support of the work of Keep the Horton General (KTHG) as we need to get the service back to Banbury.”

Keith Strangwood, chairman of KTHG said: “We are constantly getting reports like this where new, young parents are being put through the disruption of being transferred from the Horton midwife unit to Oxford. It must be really frustrating for the midwives who have all worked in a full obstetric service, having to pack up these families, who have just gone through exhausting childbirth and send them down to the JR.

“It is not what anyone would choose and it is certainly not the kind of calm, relaxing start that families should be able to enjoy when they have their babies.”