Banbury opticians to host giant tombola with proceeds going towards new ambulance defibrillator

An opticians in Banbury is holding a giant tombola next month to raise money for a new defibrillator for the local ambulance service.

Colleagues at the Specsavers store on Bridge Street are aiming to raise around £1,500 to fund the purchase of a new defibrillator for volunteer responders of the South Central Ambulance Charity.

Taking place over the weekend of Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23, visitors can make suggested donations of £1 or 50p to enter the tombola to win some great prizes.

There will also be games for children, sales of homemade cakes, and music played throughout the day by Banbury Music Mix Radio.

Volunteer responder and optometrist Nimish Desai, and Evin, who work for the South Central Ambulance Service Charity.j

Optometrist at Banbury Specsavers Nimish Desai is one of the volunteer Community First Responders (CFRs), who provide emergency treatment and support in those crucial minutes before an ambulance crew arrives.

He said: "Being a first responder not only gives you the chance to do something for your community but it is also an opportunity to make a huge difference to someone needing vital help."

"By giving up a few hours in the evening you could play an important role in giving someone a second chance of life, I hope people will come along during the weekend to take part in our charity tombola and help us raise enough money for this vital, life-saving equipment."

Nimish and other CFRs will be on hand at the store over the weekend of the tombola to explain their roles and encourage others to consider volunteering.