Banbury opticians rally round to raise funds for local ambulance charity

A Banbury opticians had a day of fundraising to raise money for the local ambulance charity.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

Staff at Specsavers held a giant tombola last Saturday (July 22) to help raise funds to buy vital equipment for the South Central Ambulance Charity.

The bad weather didn’t dampen spirits, as the store raised an impressive £946, which will go towards the purchase of a new defibrillator to be used by volunteer responders.

Optometrist Nimish Desai is one of the volunteer Community First Responders, who provide emergency treatment and support in those crucial minutes before an ambulance arrives.

Staff at Banbury Specsavers raised money for the South Central Ambulance Charity by hosting a tombola.Staff at Banbury Specsavers raised money for the South Central Ambulance Charity by hosting a tombola.
He said: "A big thank you to everyone who supported us over the weekend. The weather certainly wasn’t that kind to us, but thankfully the local community made up for it, and we’re delighted to have raised such a significant amount.

"Thanks too to our amazing team, who retained their cheery demeanours despite the inclement weather. We’re now busy planning our next fundraising event to help boost our fundraising further."

