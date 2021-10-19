Banbury optician focuses on his paces to raise £4,500 for Sobell House hospice by running the Oxford Half Marathon

Nimish Desai and Janaki who have raised £4,500 for Sobell House, Oxford

Mr Desai, an optical director at Specsavers on Bridge Street, pounded the pavements of historic Oxford in aid of Sobell House, which provides specialist palliative care and support to adult patients and their family, friends and carers.

Sadly, Mr Desai lost his wife Ananda to ovarian cancer in 2019. From the day of her diagnosis the family were supported by Sobell House, so Mr Desai, accompanied by his daughter Janaki, stepped up to the challenge in memory of Ananda while raising funds for the charity that provided such essential support.

"Sobell House did so much for our family when we needed support, so it’s fantastic that the money will go towards helping other families,’" said Mr Desai. ‘"I finished the run in 2 hours and 4 minutes, which I’m very pleased with, but I’m especially proud of my daughter who ran her first ever half marathon in 3 hours and 2 minutes. A big, big thank you to everyone who supported us."

Donations are still being taken. To sponsor Mr Desai and Janaki, visit their Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nimish-desai1* Sobell House is a hospice based on the Churchill Hospital site and is part of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. It is jointly funded by the NHS and Sobell House Hospice Charity.