Banbury Operatic Society gears up for regal production before taking the show to Germany

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banbury Operatic Society is gearing up for a regal production next month before taking the show to Germany.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The society’s latest production, Kings and Queens, is described as ‘an extraordinary concert that celebrates the royalty of musical theatre.

Taking place on October 25 and 26, audiences can expect a majestic blend of classic and modern hits that will take them on a global journey through musical theatre ‘royalty’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings and Queens will showcase some of the most iconic musical numbers from around the world. From beloved favourites like The King and I, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, to more contemporary gems such as The Prom, Six the Musical and Hamilton, this production promises to be a spectacular celebration of the aristocracy of musical theatre.

Banbury Operatic Society will take audiences on a global journey through musical theatre this autumn

The production welcomes back director Amanda Anderson who previously directed the society’s 2023 production of Ghost the Musical. She is joined by choreographer, Sophie Worrall, and musical director, Chloe Cardin-Stewart, who complete the royal trio.

Dr Anderson is excited to share the result of months of hard work on the part of the company.

“Our fantastic cast, crew, and creative team have truly been on a royal tour of musical theatre, past and present, while rehearsing for this show,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be staging iconic, royal-influenced numbers from classic musicals through to modern shows and we can’t wait to share these with our Banbury audiences before we head to Hennef, Germany to perform the show for Banbury’s twin town.”

The Hennef performance on November 2 marks a special moment for BOS as the society continues to foster its longstanding cultural connection with Banbury’s German twin town.

“BOS has taken a number of shows to our friends in Hennef and we are delighted to have been invited back to perform our newest production. It’s such an incredible opportunity and we’re very excited to share this unique production with our friends abroad,” said Dr Anderson.

Kings and Queens will not only deliver a wide range of musical numbers but also promises a visual feast of royalty-inspired costumes and choreography to match the grandeur of the songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wykham Theatre at Wykham Park Academy will be transformed into a stage fit for kings and queens, setting the scene for a night of unforgettable entertainment.

BOS has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality performances, from Gilbert & Sullivan classics to West End blockbusters. Following the overwhelming success of their recent productions, including Calamity Jane and Kinky Boots, BOS is ready to once again dazzle local audiences with their latest offering.

Kings & Queens will take place at Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, with performances starting at 7.30pm, plus a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.banburyoperaticsociety.co.uk/tickets.

This is a chance to experience the regal splendour of musical theatre here in Banbury before it heads across the Channel on its own royal tour.

BOS is a local charitable organisation with over 60 years’ experience of bringing musical magic to the Banbury stage,