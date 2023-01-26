News you can trust since 1838
Banbury nursery worker receives long service award for 25 years in childcare

A Banbury nursey worker has received a long service award for dedicating 25 years of work to childcare in the town.

By Jack Ingham
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 9:58am
Childcare worker Nicky Houghton with her long service award to the childcare industry.
Childcare worker Nicky Houghton has worked at Smart Tots Day Nursery for the entirety of her childcare career and brings an enormous wealth of experience to her role as deputy nursery manager.

The award was presented last week by the Complete Childcare Nursery Support Team, which wanted to recognise Nicky’s loyalty, commitment, and expertise to the job.

Nicky said: "I’m so thrilled to receive this award. I love my role at Smart Tots, and I feel privileged to work alongside such an inspiring team.

"The children in our care always make my day—watching them grow up, seeing the positive impact we have on their social and emotional development is so rewarding.

"No two days are the same, and it’s true what they say – time really does fly when you’re having fun! 25 years has gone by surprisingly quickly."

