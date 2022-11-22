Banbury nursery helps launch national TV show about toddlers’ mental health

Children from Child First nursery were involved in the launch of a TV programme on toddlers' mental health

Happy the Hoglet airs on weekdays on ITV’s LittleBe. It stars a baby hedgehog called Happy who is sometimes grumpy, often smelly and has fleas.

A group of children at Child First Nursery watched episodes of Happy the Hoglet which acted as a springboard for classroom discussion about emotions.

Nursery staff were able to extend the session with fun craft and colouring activities themed around the emotions depicted in the episodes.

Like every child, Happy has good times as well as bad. In each episode of the series, Happy’s adventures stimulate emotions he learns to process and accept - with help from his Sunny River friends. He gradually builds inner strength by tackling his ‘big’ feelings and growing positive ones.

The nursery completed their launch celebrations with an afternoon tea, complete with hedgehog-themed cake and hedgehog toys to take home.

Lela White, Nursery Manager at Child First said: “We are very passionate about supporting children’s wellbeing and mental health, especially after the impact Covid lockdown has had.

"Any tool such as Happy the Hoglet that will promote discussions at home around emotions – and supporting children with emotions - is great as this reflects what we do.”

Watch Happy the Hoglet on ITV’s LittleBe weekdays at 10:40am or catch up on the ITV Hub.

