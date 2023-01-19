Banbury nursery donates hundreds to local charity that supports families under stress

Fundraising and communications officer at Home-Start, Naomi Hunt receives the cheque from Nara Norton manager Julie Clarke.

The Nara Norton nursery, which is located inside the Horton General Hospital, wanted to support the Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton charity because it knows the importance of a child’s early years.

The cheque for £500 was gladly accepted by the Banbury-based charity that provides practical and emotional support on a wide range of issues, including bereavement, domestic violence, and applying for benefits to families in the area.

Naomi Hunt, the fundraising and communications officer at Home-Start, said: "With families struggling with increasing challenges, support from local businesses is crucial to enable us to continue to offer them a vital lifeline.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to Nara Horton for their generous donation to support young families in need."