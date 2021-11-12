Banbury not for profit group giving away 100 winter coats on World Kindness Day

Banbury not for profit group, Visit Banbury Community Interest Company, is giving away free winter coats in the town centre on World Kindness Day, tomorrow Saturday November 13.

The Visit Banbury Community Interest Company, a not for profit social enterprise, will continue its 100 Winter Coats Project on World Kindness Day.

Volunteers from the group will be giving out free coats, scarves, gloves and hats from 11am to 3pm tomorrow at 43 Market Place, Banbury in the former Oxfam shop of the town centre.

The coats and winter clothing will be given away on a first come first serve basis, and people are encouraged to be honest so the group can help those who really need it.

Tim Tarby-Donald with the Visit Banbury Community Interest Company said: "All of the items have been kindly donated by local people."

The 100 Winter Coats initiative started last weekend when the group hosted the give-away event on Saturday November 6 and Sunday November 7.

The group held a similar project called 100 Coats For Christmas in 2017.

The Market Place space was made available through help by Makespace Oxford, a group which takes Oxfordshire's once empty and underused buildings to repurpose and transform them into affordable, community-driven workspaces.

Banbury not for profit group, Visit Banbury Community Interest Company, is giving away free winter coats in the town centre on World Kindness Day, tomorrow Saturday November 13.

Tim added: "It's all linked to the Banbury Circle Of Kindness projects we did through the lockdowns.

"We are part of Brighter Futures in Banbury & Age Friendly Banbury and know there are people who are really struggling so this was a simple way to help."